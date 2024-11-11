Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 each year, and with the federal holiday being on a Monday this year, that will mean a number of closures.

The day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates back to 1919.

The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs says, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars," and always falls on Nov. 11, no matter what day of the week that date falls.

President Woodrow Wilson inaugurated the first celebration in 1919, with parades and a brief break in business starting at 11 a.m.

While not everything will be closed, the federal holiday designation does bring with it a number of changes for businesses.

Here's a look at what will shut down for the holiday:

USPS

As Veterans Day is a federal holiday, mail will not be delivered and the United States Postal Service will be closed Monday.

UPS and FedEx, however, will remain open for the holiday, though some portions of the businesses may have modified service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Banks

Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices.

DMV

In Illinois, driver's license facilities and other Secretary of State's offices will be closed.

Schools

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Veterans Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

Other "Not in Attendance" days, the Board says, include Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According to the Chicago Public Schools 2024-25 calendar, Veterans Day is not observed as a holiday, which means school is in session.