What's closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day? Here's a complete list

A number of states will recognize Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day, however that won't be the case in Illinois, in Chicago or on a federal level.

The second Monday in October is still Columbus Day in the aforementioned areas.

Illinois currently recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day as the last Monday in September after passing legislation designating the day in 2017. In 2020, an Illinois lawmaker renewed her push to change the Columbus Day state holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

According to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.

In Chicago, the 2024 Columbus Day Parade, hosted by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, steps off at 11:45 a.m. at the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive.

Here's a breakdown of what's closed on Monday:

Banks

A number of banks credit unions will likely be closed as Columbus Day is considered a holiday by the Federal Reserve. If they choose, banks can be open on a Federal Reserve holiday.

While most major banks will be closed, you'll still be able to take advantage of mobile and online services. The stock market, on the other hand, will be open for the day. Bond markets will stay closed, however.

US Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Mail won't be delivered either, as Columbus Day is one of 11 holidays observed by the USPS.

Government buildings

State government facilities in Illinois will remain closed for the day, as will federal government buildings across the country.

Libraries are expected to remain open.

DMV

Driver services facilities operated by the Illinois Secretary of State's office will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to the office's website.

Schools

While some Illinois school districts may be in session, others will not. Chicago Public Schools does not observe Columbus Day, it does recognize Indigenous People's Day.

What about stores?

Starbucks, Target, Costco and more

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check the hours online before venturing out.

While Costco is closed on seven holidays throughout the year, it will be open on Columbus Day, its website said.