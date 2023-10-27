What's Chicago's most popular 2023 Halloween costume? Lincoln Park costume shop weighs in

Halloween weekend is nearly here. Do you have a costume yet? One Halloween store in Chicago's Lincoln Park is ready to help those last-minute shoppers.

"Today and tomorrow are definitely the busiest times to look for a Halloween costume," Courtland Hickey of Chicago Costume in Lincoln Park said.

"We're open late, right across from DePaul University, and fully stocked," Hickey added.

In addition to thousands of costumes, the store, with one location at 1120 W. Fullerton Ave. and another at 4727 W. Montrose Ave., is a "full service" costume shop for children and adults, with wigs, masks, accessories, theatrical makeup and more. And though the shop has sold on-trend costumes this year -- like Barbie, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles -- the more traditional costumes always take the cake (or candy for that matter), Hickey said.

"Priests and nuns, Scream, superheroes, witches," Hickey said. "A lot of the classics are always the most popular things."

According to Hickey, Wednesday Addams and Retro Jetsons costumes are also popular this year, Hickey said. When it comes to last-minute shopping, one costume has recently stood out among the rest.

"The last couple days, the orange prisoner jump suit for sure," Hickey said, of the most popular costume for males recently. "It's an easy costume. You want that recognition that people know what your costume is."

"There's always something interesting for everyone," Hickey added.

To make things even more interesting, as the temperatures take a tumble, the Chicago area might see a few flurries on Tuesday.

"We may see our first flakes of the season on Halloween," NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures Friday will remain in the mid 60s to mid 70s, but will fall to the 30s and 40s overnight as a warm air mass moves out, and a cold front moves in.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain chilly, in the 40s and 50s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

By Monday and Tuesday, things will feel even colder, with high temperatures in the low 40s.

"If you're out trick-or-treating, you're going to need something warm," Hickey said.