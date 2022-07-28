What's Allowed Inside Lollapalooza? Here's the Festival's Bag Policy

Lollapalooza opened its gates Thursday, set on bringing some of the biggest music artists to Chicago's Grant Park across four days. But before you head over, you'll need to know what's allowed inside.

While backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited, small purses, totes and drawstring bags will be allowed on festival grounds. All bags will be searched before entry.

Bags exceeding 12” x 12” x 6" in size will not be permitted, and all bags must be clear and made out of plastic, vinyl or pvc. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5” x 5.5” or smaller don't need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

Hydration packs are allowed and don't need to be clear, but must be empty and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

A number of items will not be allowed in the venue this year. Here's a look at what is and isn't prohibited:

The following items are allowed:

Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 5.5".

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

The following items are prohibited: