What's Allowed Inside Lollapalooza? Here's the Festival's Bag Policy

Lollapalooza opened its gates Thursday, set on bringing some of the biggest music artists to Chicago's Grant Park across four days. But before you head over, you'll need to know what's allowed inside.
While backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited, small purses, totes and drawstring bags will be allowed on festival grounds. All bags will be searched before entry.
Bags exceeding 12” x 12” x 6" in size will not be permitted, and all bags must be clear and made out of plastic, vinyl or pvc. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5” x 5.5” or smaller don't need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.
Hydration packs are allowed and don't need to be clear, but must be empty and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.
A number of items will not be allowed in the venue this year. Here's a look at what is and isn't prohibited:
The following items are allowed:
- Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 5.5".
- Baby Strollers
- Frisbees
- Binoculars
- Blankets, Sheets, Towels
- Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)
- Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles
- Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less
Prescription Medicine Requirements:
- Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.
- Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.
- Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.
The following items are prohibited:
- Any bags that are no clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and are larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Any Small clutch purses and fanny packs with more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses that are larger than 4.5" x 5.5" (See Full Bag Policy Below)
- Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products. Note: Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less
- Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use)
- Framed backpacks, multiple pocket back packs and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above. (See Full Bag Policy Below)
- Any and all professional audio recording equipment
- Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.
- Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed
- Drones or any other remote flying device
- Hammocks
- Glass containers of any kind
- Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind
- Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind
- Umbrellas
- Pets (except service animals)
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles
- Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind
- Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.
- Weapons or explosives of any kind
- Fireworks
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)
- Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)
- Chairs of any kind
- All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.