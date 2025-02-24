What's a telltale sign someone grew up in Chicago? Reddit asked, and here are the top comments

Whether you grew up in downtown Chicago or spent your earlier years in the suburbs, there's plenty you might have in common.
There are certain terms, experiences and characteristics unique to the area that show where your roots lie.
A Reddit user recently sought to compile all of those commonalities - with the help of their fellow Chicagoans. In the AskChicago forum on Reddit, one user asked, "What's a telltale sign that someone grew up in Chicago?," explaining they were putting together responses for a Chicago-themed "Family Feud" game.
And the response was nothing short of overwhelming.
Here are some of the top signs, which Chicagoans can almost surely relate to:
- Svengoolie and Eagleman
- Shopped at Dominick's
- Remember Bozo the Clown
- Call highways by name not by number
- Victory Auto Wreckers commercial
- Keep giardiniera in the fridge
- Shopped at White Hen
- Are allegiant to either the Cubs or the White Sox - not both
- Call sneakers gym shoes
- Familiar with the Empire Today jingle
- Refer to iconic sites by their former names - Comiskey Field, the Sears Tower and more
- Pointing out empty lots or stores and telling you stories of what used to be there
