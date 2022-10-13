What's a ‘Spicy Hot Dog?' This Chicago Italian Beef Joint Just Added One to its Menu

We're all familiar with the Chicago-style hot dog: mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato, celery salt, steamed poppy seed bun.

But what about a hot dog that comes with all the fixin' of a spicy Italian beef?

That kind of dog is available at Buona, one of the city's famed Italian Beef spots, which first launched with a store in Berwyn in 1981, a press release says.

Buona's new "Spicy hot dog" is a far cry from a Chicago dog. Instead of mustard, it comes topped with aged cheddar cheese. And the relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato and celery salt have all been swapped out for hot giardiniera.

What's the same? An all-beef dog, and a poppy seed bun. Either way, hold the ketchup.

According to Buona, the Spicy hot dog is now a permanent addition to all Buona locations.