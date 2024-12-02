A holiday pop-up is coming to Chicago's West Loop neighborhood this week, but this one's a bit more tasty -- and it features a "Charcuterie Chalet."

According to a press release, grocery store ALDI will host a "Charcuterie Chalet" holiday pop-up experience with over 90 cheeses, charcuterie items and wine on Dec. 4 and 5. The pop-up, at Loft on Lake, located at 1366 W. Lake St., will take place between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and tickets are free, but space is limited and an RSVP is required, the release said.

The immersive, experience from the Batavia-based grocery store will offer guests ski lodge vibes, along with wall-to-wall charcuterie, meant to provide charcuterie-board inspiration for holiday hosting.

"No matter if shoppers are charcuterie connoisseurs or just looking for budget-friendly ways to impress guests, our holiday food assortment of over 300 items will make hosts the talk of any holiday party (in a good way!)," ALDI Certified Cheese Expert Kim Brazington said in the release. "We understand the stress associated with holiday hosting – and that includes the expenses. That's why the Charcuterie Chalet was born: to show customers that they don't need to overspend to throw a great party – or finally win over the in-laws."

At least seven boards will be on display at the chalet, the release said, along with an interactive photo booth and a personalized, engraved gift. Guests will be able to sample the boards, and enjoy a complimentary glass of ALDI wine, the release said.

A list of some of the boards at the event can be found below, along with more details:

The ALDI $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50 and half the price of those other guys. Packed with premium delights like delectable Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese. Shoppers don't need to spend their "whole" paycheck to get a quality board just as good.

A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50 and half the price of those other guys. Packed with premium delights like delectable Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese. Shoppers don't need to spend their "whole" paycheck to get a quality board just as good. Chalet Board: This charming and totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.

This charming and totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes. Holiday Sweater Board: Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute and delicious! Featuring a stunning spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries. It's the ultimate edible centerpiece that's as cozy and comforting as it is flavorful.

Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute and delicious! Featuring a stunning spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries. It's the ultimate edible centerpiece that's as cozy and comforting as it is flavorful. Windy City Board: Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes and Havarti.

Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes and Havarti. Charcuterie Drink Toppers: Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat's Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti.

Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat's Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti. Sweets Board: A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best ALDI holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos and Hazelnut Biscuits.

A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best ALDI holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos and Hazelnut Biscuits. ALDI Fresh Board: Featuring a vibrant selection of fresh strawberries, raspberries, mangos, pineapple, peppers, carrots and tomatoes in the iconic ALDI logo, this board serves as a refreshing snack option.

Here's a sneak peek into what some of the boards might look like:

ALDI opens first-ever Charcuterie Chalet immersive experience, bringing together 90+ cheeses, charcuterie & wines for a holiday wonderland

ALDI opens first-ever Charcuterie Chalet immersive experience, bringing together 90+ cheeses, charcuterie & wines for a holiday wonderland

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

ALDI opens first-ever Charcuterie Chalet immersive experience, bringing together 90+ cheeses, charcuterie & wines for a holiday wonderland

ALDI opens first-ever Charcuterie Chalet immersive experience, bringing together 90+ cheeses, charcuterie & wines for a holiday wonderland