What Will it Mean When the Clock Strikes 9:21 Tonight? It All Depends on One Thing

Time moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around… you could miss it.

That's especially true for Thursday evening, when the clock strikes 9:21 p.m.

That's because 21 minutes past 9 p.m. marks the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century - well, maybe.

Many took to social media Thursday to celebrate the upcoming moment in time and what it signifies. But whether or not you celebrate it will depend on when you believe the 21st century began.

Many historians and experts say the 21st Century actually began in 2001, but for those who think it started in 2000, 9:21 p.m. is even better.

Regardless of what you think, the time will still mark a unique moment for the year, becoming the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of 2021.