What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?

Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.

Here's a list of retailers and businesses that will be open and closed on New Year's Day:

Open

CVS

Dunkin'

Jewel-Osco

Target

Whole Foods

Mariano's

Meijer

Walgreens

Walmart

Starbucks (Varies by location)

Closed

Aldi

Costco

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

U.S. Post Offices

Most banks and credit unions are typically closed on New Year’s Day. Be sure to use an ATM or a banking app on your mobile instead. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be closed.