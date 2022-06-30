What White Sox Want Lenyn Sosa to Work on at Triple-A Charlotte

What White Sox want Lenyn Sosa to do in Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the White Sox called up Lenyn Sosa last week, many fans were excited to see what he could do at the major-league level. Sosa earned the MLB promotion from Double-A, skipping Triple-A entirely. Five days later, Sosa was sent back down to the minors, this time to Triple-A instead of Double-A, after an up-and-down debut. But Tony La Russa said it had nothing to do with his performance.

“As you start to look around, with Yoán (returning)ー you know (Jake) Burger’s missed a couple of gamesー he’s not going to play everyday, or a lot, and we’re impeding his progress,” La Russa said earlier this week. “So, he’s made the right impression, but he needs to play.”

La Russa reiterated that the team was impressed with Sosa’s brief time in the majors, especially on defense.

“That double play he made (on Monday), that spin, accurate throw, I mean c’mon,” La Russa said. “I’ve seen guys not talented and more experienced have trouble with that play, and I’ve seen guys with talent with less experience not make it. And he had them both.”

It was a different story for Sosa at the plate, though. In 13 plate appearances, he only managed one hit and one walk. As his outs mounted, La Russa noticed Sosa starting to press during his at-bats, too.

“Towards the end he started rolling balls over,” La Russa said. “You could see he was hunting the hits, you know? They’ll get back on his stroke. He will.”

Sosa didn’t play for the Knights on Wednesday, but could make his Triple-A debut on Thursday.

