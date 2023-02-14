What We Know After Gunman Opens Fire at Michigan State University, Killing 3 and Wounding 5

The East Lansing community is in shock and mourning after a gunman who opened fire Monday at Michigan State University killed three people and wounded five, setting off an hour-long manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars.

The suspect, a 43-year-old male who is not affiliated with the university, eventually died from a self-inflicted wound, police say.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community. We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there [will be] so much healing that will need to take place after this," Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said during a press conference Monday.

Officials went on to say that the ongoing investigation into the incident is in its early stages, and that the department expects to share more information as it becomes available.

"We have been committed to being as transparent as possible and sharing as much information as we can since the start of this horrific incident," Deputy Chief of Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Chris Wiseman said during the press conference.

In a tweet, the MSU Police and Public Safety officials said another press conference will take place at 7 a.m. CST. That update will play in the video above once it begins.

As of Tuesday morning, here's what we know.

Where the Shooting Began

The shooting began at approximately 8:18 p.m. Monday night at Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus, with multiple 911 calls placed from that location. Police later said that two victims were killed in that building.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Although police responded quickly to the scene, the suspect made their way to the Michigan State University Union, a popular gathering spot for students to eat or study. More victims were shot there, and at least one died from their injuries, officials said.

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Later Wednesday evening, officials said that the suspect had been located and had died "from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted," MSU officials said.

Officials say they were not aware of any threats made to the campus prior to the incident.

"It's All Very Frightening:" Students Recount The Terrifying Event

As hundreds of officers scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, students hid where they could.

Ryan Kunkel, 22, was attending a class in the Engineering Building when he became aware of the shooting from a university email. Kunkel and about 13 other students turned off the lights and acted like there “was a shooter right outside the door,” he said.

“Nothing came out of anyone’s mouth” for over four hours, he said.

“I wasn’t ready to accept that this is really going on next door,” Kunkel said. “This is supposed to be a place where I’m coming, learning and bettering myself. And instead, students are getting hurt.”

Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his residence hall when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”

“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,’” Zimbo told The Associated Press. “Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.’”

Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.

During the manhunt, WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.

“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus. All classes, sports and other activities have been canceled for 48 hours.

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time “to think and grieve and come together.”

“This Spartan community — this family — will come back together,” Woodruff said.

The Victims

"We are sad to report that there have been three confirmed fatalities," Rozman said Monday. "This is in addition to the five victims who were injured and transported to the hospital."

Some of those five victims still have life threatening injuries," Rozman continued.

According to officials two of the victims were killed at Berkey Hall, and one victim was killed at the MSU union.

"The other five victims, I don't have the specific locations where they were," Rozman said. "We also don't have specific information on how many students or people were in those buildings when the shooting occurred."

Officials have not released further information about the victims, citing an active investigation.

"Out of respect for the families. And while we continue our active investigation, we cannot confirm any personal information about any of the victims at this time," Rozman said.

The Suspect

According to officials, the suspect in the shootings was located off-campus just before midnight Eastern time.

"It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," officials said.

According to Wiseman, the suspect has been identified as a 43-year-old male who is "not affiliated in any way with Michigan State University."

"He's not a student, faculty staff. And we have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Wiseman added.

According to FBI Special Agent Jim Tereska, a motive remains unknown.

"We have absolutely no information right now on what the motive is. And I can't even begin to imagine what that motive would be," Tereska said. "That will obviously be part of our investigation. I know that that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody's mind. We will do our best to determine that but at this time we have, we have no idea."

While officials did release photos if the suspect, they did not provide further details on what type of weapon was used.

What's Next

According to officials, another press conference will take place at 7 a.m. CST Wednesday. Additionally, the campus for the next 48 hours will remain closed.

"We are declaring that campus will be closed for 48 hours, officials said. "That is the current status right now, that is subject to change, as we evaluate our response to this incident, keeping the victims and the students of our community who have been impacted by this tragedy at the forefront."