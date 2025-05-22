Suspect in fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staffers in D.C. is from Chicago: police

The man suspected of shooting and killing Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. Wednesday is a 30-year-old man from Chicago, according to police.

The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. as the two victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said, when the suspect approached group of four people and opened fire.

The suspect was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

According to officials, first responders found the victims unconscious at the scene. Life-saving efforts did not save them.

As more information continues to unfold, here's what we know right now.

The suspect

The suspect in the deadly shooting was identified by police as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of East Albany Park.

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting told NBC News the man opened fire, hitting a man and woman. The suspect shouted, "Free Palestine" while he was being arrested, three senior law enforcement officials said.

Video obtained by NBC News, taken by an attendee at the Capital Jewish Museum and shared on social media, shows the suspected gunman being led out of the building.

Witnesses Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher were inside the museum when they heard gunshots and a man came inside looking distressed, they said. Kalin said people came to his aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realizing he was the suspect. When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, “Free Palestine,’” Kalin said.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin said. “How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

The victims

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky was a research assistant, and Milgrim organized visits and missions to Israel.

In a post on X, the embassy said the two victims were “in the prime of their lives.”

Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives.



This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC.



The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words… pic.twitter.com/2HytKDp8Fr — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) May 22, 2025

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said they were a young couple about to get engaged, and that Yaron had just purchased a ring and intended to propose next week in Jerusalem.

The shooting occurred following the American Jewish Committee's annual Young Diplomat's reception at the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

'Shocking act of violence'

"We are devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee event at the Capitol Jewish Museum earlier this evening," AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement.

Read the full statement from @AJCCEO Ted Deutch on tonight's shocking violence that killed two Israeli Embassy staff members outside an AJC event in Washington D.C.https://t.co/UOBaNnSk2H pic.twitter.com/1xYk3DLUsa — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) May 22, 2025

Deutch called the shooting a "shocking act of violence."

"While we wait for the conclusion of the police investigation — and urge all our friends and allies to do the same — it strongly appears that this was an attacked motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state," the statement went on to say. "This senseless hate and violence must stop."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on the social media platform X that Israeli embassy employees were injured in the fatal shooting. He called it “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s office said Thursday that he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel,” he said in a statement.

Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, wrote in a post on social media that “early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence.”