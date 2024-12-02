Illinois

What we know after chainsaw-wielding man shot by police at assisted living center

St. Charles police said the situation began around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when they received their first call

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What began as a call for a wellbeing check turned into a frightening situation that left a man armed with a chainsaw at a suburban Chicago assisted living center shot and killed by police over the weekend.

St. Charles police said the situation began around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when they received their first call.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here's a look at what we know happened so far:

Why were police called to the scene of the River Glen facility in St. Charles?

Police said they were originally dispatched to the 900 block of North 5th Avenue for a wellbeing check. There, they were told witnesses saw a shirtless man holding a chainsaw attempting to cut down a tree on the assisted living center's property.

But just before they arrived, they were informed that man had entered the lobby of the building and began "confronting residents with the chainsaw."

What happened after police arrived?

U.S. & World

Holidays 47 mins ago

Ship your holiday gifts by these dates to make sure they arrive in time

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Trump could dismantle newly built guardrails around your wallet, consumer groups warn

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect allegedly continued to threaten residents and officers with the chainsaw.

Officers deployed a Taser, but the "attack continued."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"An officer was then forced to fire his service weapon, striking the suspect," police said in a statement.

Officers attempted to render aid to the man after the shooting, but he ultimately died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, the department said.

According to the release, residents of the facility and some of the responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in accordance with state law and department policy.

Riven Glen of St. Charles releases statement

In a statement, the assisted living center expressed gratitude to the responding officers, saying "safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority."

"This morning, an unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe," the statement read. The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

This article tagged under:

IllinoisIllinois State Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us