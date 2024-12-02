What began as a call for a wellbeing check turned into a frightening situation that left a man armed with a chainsaw at a suburban Chicago assisted living center shot and killed by police over the weekend.

St. Charles police said the situation began around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when they received their first call.

Here's a look at what we know happened so far:

Why were police called to the scene of the River Glen facility in St. Charles?

Police said they were originally dispatched to the 900 block of North 5th Avenue for a wellbeing check. There, they were told witnesses saw a shirtless man holding a chainsaw attempting to cut down a tree on the assisted living center's property.

But just before they arrived, they were informed that man had entered the lobby of the building and began "confronting residents with the chainsaw."

What happened after police arrived?

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect allegedly continued to threaten residents and officers with the chainsaw.

Officers deployed a Taser, but the "attack continued."

"An officer was then forced to fire his service weapon, striking the suspect," police said in a statement.

Officers attempted to render aid to the man after the shooting, but he ultimately died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, the department said.

According to the release, residents of the facility and some of the responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in accordance with state law and department policy.

Riven Glen of St. Charles releases statement

In a statement, the assisted living center expressed gratitude to the responding officers, saying "safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority."

"This morning, an unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe," the statement read. The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate."