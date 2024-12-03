What we know after 8 people shot, 3 fatally, in Gage Park

Several questions remained after eight people were shot, three fatally, on Monday in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:10 p.m. near West 59th Street and South St. Louis Avenue.

Here's what police have released about the shooting so far and what remains unknown:

What happened?

According to authorities, all eight victims were shot at a gathering inside a home.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of West 59th Street and found eight people -- four men and four women -- who had been shot, said Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol John Hein.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear late Monday as police continued to investigate.

Police said they previously responded to several calls at the home where the shooting occurred, but the specifics of the calls weren't released.

Who are the victims?

Of the eight people who were shot, three of them -- all men -- died from their injuries, police said.

The eight victims range in age between 20 and 35 years old. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had yet to release the names of those who were killed on Monday night.

Multiple people were shot in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, at least two fatally, fire officials confirmed.

Who is responsible?

Police had yet to release information on potential suspects.

As of around 5 p.m., detectives were in the process of interviewing witnesses as they worked to find those responsible.

"We're going to solve this crime and find the individuals responsible for this heinous, terrible incident," Hein said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.

What did witnesses say?

NBC Chicago talked to one witness, who reported a chaotic scene.

“I just heard like, screaming. People like running out the house, screaming," the witness said.

One neighbor referred to crime in the community as an "everyday thing."

“You get immune to the crime living in areas like this," he said.

While neighbors come to terms with the lives lost, Pastor Donovan Price said he believes now isn't the time to lose hope.

"It’s just sad, he said. "It almost makes you hopeless, but you have to keep hope in times like these. You have to keep yourself together. You have to want to reach out and kiss your loved ones."