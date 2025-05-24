What we know about the suburban truck explosion that left debris scattered, homes damaged

Shockwaves ran through the western suburbs Saturday after a truck carrying a leaking propane tank exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars.

Here's what we know about the incident.

When did it happen?

According to authorities, the explosion occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. Saturday.

Where did it happen?

Police said the truck blew up driving down Wood Dale Road in Addison. The Addison Police Department responded to the scene in the 300 block of North Wood Dale Road. The explosion led to Wood Dale Road north of Lake Street closing down. According to the Addison Police Department, the roadway "should be reopened" sometime Sunday afternoon.

What led to the explosion?

Authorities said the truck was driving with a leaking propane tank in the back, which prompted the explosion. According to police, it was a Penske box truck.

What were the damages?

According to authorities, the explosion damaged "a few homes" in the area. One house was evacuated due to structural damage and potential for collapse, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a large debris field from approximately Oak Street to Overkamp Avenue. NBC 5's Randy Gyllenhaal was on the scene, and reported windows knocked out of frames and car windshields shattered. There was no indication of fire, according to police.

Was anyone injured?

Police said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Was it an accident?

The Addison Police Department said it investigated the incident with the DuPage County Bomb Squad. The agencies said there was no indication of anything suspicious and ruled the explosion as an accident.