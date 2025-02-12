Madigan Trial: What Illinois' former House speaker was convicted, acquitted of

Jurors delivered a split verdict against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, finding him guilty Wednesday on 10 counts to wrap up the wide-ranging trial.

While jurors did find Madigan guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and violations of the Travel Act, they deadlocked on a racketeering charge and several other charges in the case.

In all, Madigan was ultimately convicted on 10 charges in the case, was acquitted on seven counts, and the jury deadlocked on six counts, all of which involved his longtime confidant Michael McClain.

Here is a breakdown of what the former speaker was convicted and acquitted of in the trial.

Madigan Found Guilty:

-Madigan was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, two counts of bribery and one count of a violation of the Travel Act in conjunction with an alleged scheme involving ComEd.

According to prosecutors, Madigan was accused of helping to arrange jobs for multiple associates with the utility company. Those jobs required little-to-no work, and while the company paid those salaries, the workers then did political work for Madigan, with Madigan also supporting energy legislation in Springfield.

-Madigan was also convicted of three counts of wire fraud in connection to a scheme to offer paid state positions to former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who recorded the conversations, and Solis’ daughter.

-Madigan was convicted of three counts accusing him of violating the Travel Act related to having Solis set up meetings to try to win business for the former speaker’s private law firm. That included projects with the Old Post Office and the Prudential Building.

Madigan Acquittals:

-Madigan was found not guilty on a count of bribery related to the ComEd scheme. He was also acquitted on a count of violating the Travel Act in that scheme.

-Madigan was found not guilty on a bribery charge, with prosecutors alleging he had tried to secure a state board position for Solis through the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

-Madigan was found not guilty on a series of charges related to the Union West luxury apartment development, including multiple violations of the Travel Act and one count of attempted extortion.

Mike Madigan's longtime confidant Michael McClain was charged with six counts in Madigan's corruption trial, but the jury deadlocked on all six.

Jury Deadlocked:

-The jury deadlocked on Count 1 in the indictment, a racketeering charge that covered the entire alleged process of Madigan and McClain either seeking out bribes or attempting to steer business toward Madigan’s private law firm.

-The jury also deadlocked on the final five counts in the indictment, which all included both Madigan and McClain.

Those counts were for wire fraud, bribery, a violation of the U.S. Travel Act and conspiracy, and all related to one of two alleged schemes involving the two men.

The first was a situation in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood, where the pair allegedly sought to transfer ownership of a parcel of land to the city of Chicago, who would then sell it to a private business.

The final count involved an alleged bribery scheme with AT&T, where the company’s Illinois leader allegedly offered a payment to a Madigan ally in exchange for a no-work job.

-Racketeering is a law passed to crack down on organized crime, targeting individuals who coordinate in a scheme or operation to collect profits, according to the Department of Justice.

-Bribery is "corrupt solicitation, acceptance or transfer of value in exchange for official action," according to U.S. law and the Legal Information Institute at Cornell.

-Wire fraud is the use of physical or electronic communication to aid in a crime, according to the DOJ.

-Madigan was accused of violating the Travel Act, a federal law forbidding the use of mail or interstate travel for assistance in committing criminal acts, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell.