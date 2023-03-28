What Chicago Ward Do I Live In? Here's How To Find Out

With the Chicago municipal runoff elections just one week away, voters living in the city are preparing to decide on Chicago's next mayor. For residents of some wards however, the mayoral election will not be the only race on the ballot next Tuesday.

Voters in 14 of Chicago's 50 wards will also be voting on their next alderman, as no candidate received a majority of votes in the first-round elections on Feb. 28.

Some residents may be unfamiliar with which ward they live in, especially as a new map takes effect alongside this year's municipal elections.

A tool on the city of Chicago's website allows residents to input their address and receive their ward number and current alderman, along with their alderman's contact information and office location.

Voters can utilize the source on the city's website here to find out if it will be more than the mayoral race on their ballot come next Tuesday.