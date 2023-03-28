Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

What Chicago Ward Do I Live In? Here's How To Find Out

By Peter Marzano

With the Chicago municipal runoff elections just one week away, voters living in the city are preparing to decide on Chicago's next mayor. For residents of some wards however, the mayoral election will not be the only race on the ballot next Tuesday.

Voters in 14 of Chicago's 50 wards will also be voting on their next alderman, as no candidate received a majority of votes in the first-round elections on Feb. 28.

Some residents may be unfamiliar with which ward they live in, especially as a new map takes effect alongside this year's municipal elections.

A tool on the city of Chicago's website allows residents to input their address and receive their ward number and current alderman, along with their alderman's contact information and office location.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Voters can utilize the source on the city's website here to find out if it will be more than the mayoral race on their ballot come next Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us