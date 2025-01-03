What virus is going around? Which illnesses are circulating most right now

Looks like a lot of American are starting off the New Year ill.

According to the latest government health data, 40 states reporting high or very high levels of illness last week. Illinois and several other Midwest states are under the "high" category.

But which viruses are hitting people hardest right now?

“A lot of flu out there,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Carrie Reed.

The most recent CDC hospitalization data and other indicators show that the flu virus is trending higher than the other germs, Reed said. Several seasonal flu strains are driving cases, with no dominant one, she added.

Pediatric hospitals have been busy since November with RSV, but “influenza has now joined the party,” said Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious diseases specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Of course, there are a number of bugs that cause fever, cough, sore throat and other flu-like symptoms. One is COVID-19. Another is RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, which is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous for infants and the elderly.

“Now we’re really starting to roll,” he added. ”Our hospitals are busy.”

Add to it that norovirus is spreading rapidly in parts of the U.S., including the Chicago area, and hospitals are stressed, some experts said.

"Usually we see like that big admission rate really pick up like a week after all of the holidays. So usually we see it into January, but currently right now, I will tell you all, you know, ERs, urgent cares are really kind of busting at the seams," Dr. Whitney Lyn, lead family medicine physician at Sengstacke Health Center of Provident Hospital, told NBC Chicago on Monday.

Lyn called the rate of admissions "alarming."

Here's what to know about the current illnesses circulating:

Other symptoms of viruses spreading right now

COVID

As of now, the symptoms for COVID remain the same:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Earlier reports had centered on potential gastrointestinal symptoms related to the virus.

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, a scientific consultant for the CDC and epidemiologist, said "gastrointestinal issues including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea" have been previously identified as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

"We do not have specific data about the incidence of GI symptoms with the current strains of the virus, but COVID-19 symptoms can certainly differ based on the variant and the individual," Jetelina told NBC Chicago in July.

Last fall, a Chicago-area doctor said she's noticed shifts in the most common symptoms her patients reported as the JN.1 variant rose to dominance.

Dr. Chantel Tinfang, a family medicine physician with Sengstacke Health Center at Provident Hospital of Cook County, noted at the time that many of the cases she saw reported less of the fever, body aches and chills, and presented more with sore throat, fatigue and coughing.

"We still see some patients experiencing decreased appetite, a loss of taste or smell. So it kind of depends," she said. "One patient was just very, very tired. Like she couldn't really do much. And that's when you know ... it's different. It's not just coughing and shortness of breath. We still see that though."

RSV

People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:

Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.

While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down

Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen

Flu

Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.

Some of the most common symptoms include:

fever or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Norovirus

Along with vomiting and diarrhea, the most common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, body ache, headache and fever.

But one other thing to watch for if you suspect you have norovirus is dehydration.

"If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration (loss of body fluids), especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses," the CDC noted.

Symptoms of dehydration include:

Decreased urination

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Crying with few or no tears

Unusual sleepiness or fussiness

Other viruses

There have also been reports of strep throat and whooping cough.

Investigators also have been closely watching another kind of influenza virus, the Type A H5N1 version of bird flu. The CDC says 66 human U.S. cases of that were reported last year, but none of them in the last week.

The cases are “fairly sporadic” and the overall risk to the public remains low, Reed said. Almost all have been traced to direct contact with infected animals, with no proof of spread between people.