What Trevis Gipson Must Show Bears During Pivotal Season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 2022 season didn't go as planned for everyone associated with the Bears, other than general manager Ryan Poles. Put defensive end Trevis Gipson among the headliners of players who didn't live up to expectations.

Gipson led the Bears in pressures with 30 but only registered three sacks, two of those came in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears addressed several key roster needs this offseason but only brought in DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to help a beleaguered edge-rushing group. The Bears are still looking at adding free agents to bolster that group, but there's also a big opportunity waiting for Gipson -- if he can seize it.

"No question," defensive line coach Travis Smith said Wednesday after the Bears' fifth OTA practice. "There’s an opening at the end position. Like we talked about earlier, he’s playing both left and right end. The last two years, you saw him more as the left end. It’s a phenomenal opportunity. And the best thing is I haven’t seen him hesitate at all. He’s been through multiple systems here, playing outside backer/D-end role. He’s played just the left end. Now he’s playing both.

"You’ll see we brought in some outside guys, too, in free agency. Has he changed his demeanor at all? No. Is he competing every day? Absolutely. That’s what I mean. When I talk about the right 53, that’s part of the mix right there. It doesn’t matter what has been thrown at Trevis, what adversity he has faced, every day he’s out here trying to get better."

Last season, Gipson mainly operated on the end opposite Robert Quinn. With Quinn now long gone after being traded at the deadline last year, the Bears can experiment with moving Gipson around.

That can be a boon to Gipson's NFL career, but only if he attacks it with the meticulous detail the Bears demand out of all their players. Every box must be checked. Gipson will find no shortcuts to where he wants to be.

"You look at T-Gip, and it’s the details of everything we do," Smith said. "He has been in the system now, it’s his second year, so he’s hearing everything a second time. So it’s about doing the simple things better. He learned the system last year. He had a good understanding of it. But also too, it’s about how we can execute it with speed and violence. The good thing about T-Gip now is now that the room is the way it is, he’s playing both sides. You’re going to see him on both sides too. It’s not just him on the left anymore, like you saw last year with Rob and the year before. So it gives him another opportunity to rush versus different tackles and play both different sides and use his left hand, left foot as opposed to his right hand, right foot. So there are some differences that go into that rather than just being only at left end."

The Bears love what Walker brings to their defensive line room. The hope is that Gipson can elevate his game and give them a solid one-two at the top of their pass-rushing rotation.

But Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus aren't done adding talent to the weak link on their roster. The group remains under construction.

“We’re interested in a lot of free agents, we’re interested in a lot of guys at all positions right now," Eberflus said Wednesday. "We’re just excited about being able to look at those guys and potentially add as we go through camp and getting closer to the season.”

Gipson is the best in-house option the Bears have to give Walker help on the edge. A big jump from him will alleviate the pressure to throw money at the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, and others.

But the Bears won't wait for everything to click. Make no mistake, competition is coming.

“Keep competing," Eberflus said when asked what Gipson needs to do. "We’ve brought some guys in. We might bring in some other guys. We obviously brought some D-tackles in and all that. We’ll find out where the green rush is. Our pass rush team, in the passing situations, we’ll put our best four out there and we’ll probably have two more guys that will rotate in that rush group. But it’s just all about competition now.”

It's up to Gipson to prove he can be a difference-maker the Bears desperately need off the edge. The clock is ticking.

