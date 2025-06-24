What to know about West Nile virus after first human case detected in Illinois

Illinois has reported its first human case of West Nile virus as county health departments across the Chicago area issue warnings for residents.

While some Chicago-area counties have reported mosquitoes testing positive so far this year, the first human case of the virus was detected in Southern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a person hospitalized in the region marked the first human case of West Nile in 2025 for Illinois.

"The case marks the earliest onset of illness observed in Illinois since 2016, and underscores the risk posed by mosquito bites, especially to those who are over 65 or immunocompromised," the health department said in a release.

The virus itself has been detected in at least 19 Illinois counties so far this year, with the first positive result found on May 9 in Rockford.

Last year, 69 human cases of West Nile were reported, leading to 13 deaths, the highest number of deaths related to the virus since 2018.

“The fact that we are seeing the first human case of West Nile virus so early in the season serves as a timely reminder – especially for seniors and those with weakened immune systems – to protect yourself from illnesses caused by mosquito bites,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “I encourage all Illinoisans to ‘Fight the Bite’ and take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Here's what to know:

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that infects the brain. It is a close relative of St. Louis encephalitis. It is commonly found in Africa, West Asia and the Middle East.

"Although it is not known how the virus was introduced to the U.S., it may have entered this country in an infected traveler, bird or mosquito," IDPH reported.

The first case in Illinois was reported in 2001 in two dead crows discovered in the Chicago area. By 2002, all but two of Illinois' 102 counties reported West Nile activity.

People get West Nile disease from the bite of a mosquito (primarily the Culex group of species) that is infected with West Nile virus. A mosquito becomes infected by biting a bird that carries the virus. West Nile virus is not spread by person-to-person contact or directly from birds to people.

Where has the virus been detected in Illinois so far?

Health officials in Chicago confirmed earlier this month that mosquitoes in the city have tested positive for the virus for the first time in 2025.

Both DuPage and McHenry counties also confirmed positive tests so far this month.

Wilmette reported that on June 17, the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District (NSMAD) announced the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes collected in their traps this year.

Kane County hasn't reported any positive results so far but it has warned residents to take extra precautions.

The full list of Illinois counties where mosquitoes have tested positive so far this summer include:

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Health officials remind the public that most mosquitoes do not carry West Nile virus, and most people infected do not feel sick.

However, approximately 20% of those infected develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. Furthermore, severe illness may occur in approximately one in 150 people, and is most likely to impact those over age 55 and those with compromised immune systems.

According to IDPH, symptoms generally begin between three and 15 days after a bite from an infected mosquito. They range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen nodes and conjunctivitis (irritation of the eye) to the rapid onset of a severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, coma or death.

People don't need to rush to a doctor just because they've been bitten, officials said, noting that infections from bites are "rare." They do encourage anyone who develops symptoms after a bite to seek medical attention, however.

"Patients with mild symptoms are likely to recover completely and do not require any specific medication or laboratory testing," according to IDPH.

How can you prevent the virus?

Health officials advise taking the following steps: