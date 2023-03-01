Things to do in Chicago

What to Know About the Chicago River Dyeing for St. Patrick's Day

Don't miss your chance to see the Chicago River turn green

By Lauren Stewart

green river dye chicago getty
Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Chicago's most unique St. Patrick's Day tradition is around the corner.

Whether you're looking to watch the big event in person or virtually, here's what you'll want to know:

When will the Chicago River be dyed green?

The Chicago River dyeing is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It will coincide with this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will run from Columbus Drive to Balbo and Monroe Drive.

Why does Chicago dye the river green?

The river dyeing is a tradition that dates back half a century. Sparked by a suggestion from Chicago Plumbers Union, Local 130, the first river dyeing occurred in 1962.

Local

David Brown 1 hour ago

Read Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson Statements on David Brown's Resignation as CPD Superintendent

Things to do in Chicago 1 hour ago

Wu Tang Clan, Nas & KISS Add Upcoming Chicago Tour Dates. See the Full 2023 Concert Roundup

"That first river dyeing turned the waters green for nearly a month — nowadays, the color only lasts for a few hours," according to a post from Choose Chicago.

The Local 130 plumbers' union is still responsible for dyeing the river, and according to their website, they recommend watching between Upper Wacker Drive and Fairbanks for the best views.

To learn more about the river dyeing, see here.

How can I watch the river dyeing live?

The event will take place between State Street and Columbus Drive, for those looking to catch the festivities in person.

For those who miss the action downtown, you can catch a live stream of the event via the NBC Chicago app and website. Check back for details

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us