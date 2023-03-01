What to Know About the Chicago River Dyeing for St. Patrick's Day

Chicago's most unique St. Patrick's Day tradition is around the corner.

Whether you're looking to watch the big event in person or virtually, here's what you'll want to know:

When will the Chicago River be dyed green?

The Chicago River dyeing is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

It will coincide with this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will run from Columbus Drive to Balbo and Monroe Drive.

Why does Chicago dye the river green?

The river dyeing is a tradition that dates back half a century. Sparked by a suggestion from Chicago Plumbers Union, Local 130, the first river dyeing occurred in 1962.

"That first river dyeing turned the waters green for nearly a month — nowadays, the color only lasts for a few hours," according to a post from Choose Chicago.

The Local 130 plumbers' union is still responsible for dyeing the river, and according to their website, they recommend watching between Upper Wacker Drive and Fairbanks for the best views.

To learn more about the river dyeing, see here.

How can I watch the river dyeing live?

The event will take place between State Street and Columbus Drive, for those looking to catch the festivities in person.

For those who miss the action downtown, you can catch a live stream of the event via the NBC Chicago app and website. Check back for details