Chicago’s iconic Air and Water Show will return this summer, and the sky above Lake Michigan will soon be filled by pilots performing stunts along the city’s lakefront.

Now the largest free show of its kind, the Chicago Air and Water Show first started in 1959. The multi-day event has since evolved to be a mainstay of summer in Chicago.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here’s everything you need to know about the 64th edition of this Chicago tradition:

When is the 2025 Chicago Air and Water Show?

The Chicago Air and Water Show will take place over the weekend of Aug. 16-17. An additional rehearsal will be held on Aug. 15.

Specific start and end times have not yet been announced. In previous years, the show lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

How much does the Chicago Air and Water Show cost?

The Chicago Air and Water Show is free to attend.

Where can the show be seen from?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The show is visible along the waterfront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.

Many rooftop bars and waterfront restaurants have unobstructed views, and several cruise companies offer special cruises on the day of the Air and Water Show. Choose Chicago has several recommendations for those looking for unique vantage points.

What will be in the show?

The city has not yet announced this year’s lineup.

Here’s a complete list of last year’s performers:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

U.S. Navy F-35C

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B

U.S. Air Force C-17

U.S. Air Force KC-135

U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

U.S. Air Force B-1B

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Army AH-64

U.S. Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue

RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics

Trojan Phlyers – T-28 (two ships)

Bill Stein Edge 540

Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot

Susan Dacy – Big Red Stearman Biplane

Ed “Hamster” Hamill – Folds of Honor Biplane

The show will be narrated by Herb Hunter, who has served as “the voice of the show” for over two decades.