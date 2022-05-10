What to Know About the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon steps off next month, making its comeback from a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

From the race route to packet pick-up days to post-race swag, here's what you need to know about the inaugural summer event.

Registration

Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of Chicago for the Bank of America Half Marathon on June 5 — and if you're looking to join the 13.1-mile venture around the city, there's still time to sign up.

The event will accept registrations until its 8,000-person capacity is reached, or June 3. To secure a spot at the starting line, click here.

Registration is accompanied with a $95 entry fee currently, but the fee will increase to $115 at 11:59 p.m. May 19.

Race Route

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers early April.

The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

Runners will get their start at Central Park Avenue on Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park. The first wave will step off at 7 a.m.

Finish Line Swag

All participants will be given a bib number and timing device, as well as finish line drip, including a participant bag and Nike shirt designed by local artist Lefty Out There.

A finisher's medal also will be awarded to runners at the end of the race. The matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents that can be found on the shirt, too.

Packet Pick-Up Days

To gear up for the race, participants can head to one of two available packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4.

Road Closures

Street closures will start at 6:30 a.m. June 5, shortly before of the first wave of runners take off. The final round of closures are expected to be lifted at 10:30 a.m.

Parking will be prohibited on the race route starting June 4.

Closed areas will include:

Schraeder Drive to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Homan Avenue

Franklin Boulevard from Homan Avenue to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Augusta Boulevard to Luis Munoz Marin Drive

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Boulevard

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Boulevard to Cortez Street

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Cortez Street to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Luiz Munoz Marin Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Sacramento Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Franklin Boulevard to Fulton Boulevard

Central Park Avenue from Fulton Boulevard to Schraeder Drive

Schraeder Drive from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Madison Street

Madison Street from Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Polk Street to Roosevelt Road

Independence Boulevard from Roosevelt Road to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Independence Boulevard to Albany Avenue

Sacramento Drive from Douglas Boulevard to Ogden Avenue

Ogden Avenue from Sacramento Drive to Farrar Drive

Farrar Drive from Ogden Avenue to Sacramento Drive

Sacramento Drive from Farrar Drive to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Sacramento Drive to Central Park Avenue

Douglas Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Independence Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Polk Street to Lexington Street

Central Park Avenue from Lexington Street to Madison Street

Madison Street from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Madison Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard to Hamlin Avenue

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444. For more information about road closures, click here.