What to know about return of McDonald's iconic ‘Boo Buckets' for 2023

McDonald's iconic throwback 'Boo Buckets' returned to Happy Meals Tuesday, just in time for Halloween.

"Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s," a statement released earlier this month by McDonald's said.

Here's a look at what to know about the 'Boo Buckets,' how to get one, and how long they remain available.

What are McDonald's 'Boo Buckets?'

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

What do the 'Boo Buckets' look like for 2023?

Four 'Boo Buckets' are available at McDonald's for the 2023 Halloween season: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.

The buckets come in four different colors: orange, white, purple and green. According to officials, the purple vampire Boo Bucket is "launching for the first time since the OG purple Boo Bucket."

How long are 'Boo Buckets' available, and how do I get one?

The buckets, which come with all Happy Meals, will be available "while supplies last," the Chicago-based chain said.