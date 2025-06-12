What to know about ICE ‘elite special response teams' that could deploy in Chicago amid protests

As protests in Chicago and across the country over federal immigration enforcement raids and President Donald Trump’s move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are expected to continue continue Thursday and into the weekend, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is preparing to deploy its Special Response Teams to some cities run by Democratic leaders, according to two sources familiar with the planning of future ICE operations.

The "elite special response teams" also known as SRTs, are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations department. The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the sources, the teams will be activated in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia, including Washington, D.C., and New York.

There are eight SRTs deployed nationwide who are "trained to serve high-risk warrants under hazardous conditions, escort dangerous criminal aliens who have been ordered deported and assist local law enforcement agencies during critical incidents," according to ICE.

The teams were used in the raid on Sean Combs home, for example. They were most recently used in LA, and were among the reasons protests began.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, spoke to NBC News about the unfolding situation across the U.S.

“Our ICE officers have been attacked. It’s like we are a third world nation. People think it’s OK to threaten the life and safety of federal law enforcement officers and their families," Homan said.

It is not clear if raids in these regions will begin immediately, but units in those areas have been told to be ready to deploy, the sources said.

Special Response Teams from Immigration Customs & Enforcement could be deployed Chicago and multiple other cities, sources tell NBC News. NBC Chicago's Natalie Martinez reports.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More Chicago protests planned, including 'No Kings' protests

The potential deployments come amid bigger protests planned in Chicago and other cities, including a nationwide series of "No Kings" demonstrations Saturday. The protests are set to counter what organizers say are Trump’s planned military parade in Washington D.C. to honor the 250th birthday of the Army, and the President's 79th birthday.

The parade comes with a price tag of an estimated $25 million to $45 million, a spokeswoman for the Army told CNBC.

Most recently, a mostly-peaceful Chicago protest Tuesday that jammed downtown streets resulted in 17 arrests. At one point, a car sped through a crowd of protesters, leaving a 66-year-old woman with a fractured arm and other injuries.

According to authorities, Chicago police were still searching for the driver.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, leaders from Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, along with other immigration leaders and advocates will hold press conference about how ICE escalation is impacting communities.

Later Thursday afternoon, ICIRR members are expected to march downtown as part of a "Ice out of Chicago march and rally," organizers said.

Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of planned immigration protests in the city this weekend.

The department said it will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

The Trump administration has said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless.