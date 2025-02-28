What to know about February's planet parade: This one is special, but there's a catch

If you missed January's "rare" planet parade, you won't want to miss February's because this one could be particularly special -- but there's a catch.

The celestial event is set to be visible on Friday, giving sky watchers a chance to see all seven planets in the night sky.

But what does that mean and why is it so rare?

Here's what to know:

What is a parade of planets?

According to Hunter Miller, an astronomy educator with the Adler Planetarium, a planetary parade is "a visual phenomenon where you are able to see many of the Solar System's planets in the sky at the same time."

These planetary hangouts happen when several planets appear to align in the night sky at once.

"They do not necessarily have to be close together, and in fact for this planetary parade they are spread quite far apart across the southern sky," Miller said.

When is the planet parade?

Michael Shanahan, the director of the Liberty Science Center Planetarium in New Jersey, told TODAY.com the best chance for viewing is at 5:10 p.m. CT on Feb. 28.

What makes this one so special?

The reason February's event is rare is because, technically, all seven planets will be visible.

"But there's a caveat to that," Miller said. "Quite a few of them will be quite difficult to observe."

The February event will be slightly different from one in January, because Mercury was not visible last month. Still, other planets like Saturn and Neptune were easier to observe at that time.

Which planets can you see and where?

According to Miller, all seven planets will be visible if you know where and how to look.

Mercury and Saturday

Mercury and Saturday will sit lower to the horizon at sunset. That means in order to see them, "you will need to find a location with views all the way down to the horizon, and it will take some patience to locate them in the sky amidst the glow of the sunset," Miller said.

"Since those are setting so early, you will want to find them first," Miller said.

Uranus and Neptune

These two planets will be "very dim" and likely require binoculars or a telescope to see, Miller said.

Venus

"Venus will be visible in the southwestern sky and will be magnificently bright, outshining all the stars quite significantly," Miller said. "It is truly beautiful to see in the sky when it is this bright, it feels like you could reach out and pluck it right out of the sky."

Jupiter

Jupiter will also shine bright. Look due south, high in the sky "in the Taura constellation," Miller said.

Mars

"Your last planet to check off the list is the dusty red Mars. It’s not as bright as Venus or Jupiter, but its distinct red color can help you find it within the Gemini constellation," Miller said.