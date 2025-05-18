What to know about class action lawsuit filed against Amazon and if you qualify

A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court has accused e-commerce giant Amazon of failing to adhere to their own return policies, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The complaint alleges that Amazon systematically failed to issue refunds to customers, even when items were properly returned within the 30-day return window.

The plaintiff in the case, Holly Jones Clark of Kentucky, said in the complaint that Amazon either reversed instant refunds or never issued them at all, forcing customers to catch the errors via bank or credit card statements.

While the lawsuit has been filed, the court has yet to certify the class, a necessary step before consumers are either automatically included in the suit or given an opportunity to join.

In the event the class is certified, individuals may qualify for the lawsuit if they returned an Amazon item on time and in proper condition, were charged despite making a return and/or were promised a refund that was never received.

A potential monetary amount for a payout is also unknown, with attorneys' fees generally also coming out of the settlement fund in the event of the case succeeding or settling.

The case's docket can be followed here by searching Case No. 2:23-cv-01702.