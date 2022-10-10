columbus day parade 2022

What to Know About Chicago's Columbus Day Parade 2022: Closures, Schedule, Route

The annual parade, which will see floats, bands and marchers in downtown Chicago, will likely bring crowds to State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren and surrounding locations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago's Columbus Day Parade is set to step off Monday afternoon in what will mark the 70th anniversary of the event, with officials warning of expected street closures and increased traffic.

The annual parade, which will see floats, bands and marchers in downtown Chicago, will likely bring crowds to State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren and surrounding locations.

Here's a look at what to expect:

What Time is the Chicago Columbus Day Parade?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Set-up for the event began at 9 a.m., but the parade itself is scheduled to step off at 1 p.m.

What is the Parade Route?

Assembly for the parade takes place on Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to Franklin Street and on State Street from Kinzie to Wacker Drive.

Local

McDonald's 43 mins ago

McDonald's Halloween Pails to Return Ahead of Trick-or-Treating. Here's How to Snag One

Chicago Marathon 44 mins ago

Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line

The route will then travel down State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren Street before disbanding at Van Buren and Congress.

A map can be found here.

Expect street closures along the route and at both the assembly and disbanding areas, officials said.

Who is Marching in the Parade?

The parade will include more than 100 floats from across the Chicago area. See a full lineup here.

This article tagged under:

columbus day parade 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us