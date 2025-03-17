Here's what to know about this year's Shamrock Shuffle

If you’re planning on participating in this year's iconic Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, you may be wondering how to pick up your packet, where to park, or where to find your starting corral.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the race on March 23.

Where is packet pick up?

Before the race begins, all participants need to pick up a packet containing their event bib number, participant bag and more.

Packet pickup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22. Pickup will be located at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

What is the best way to get downtown on race day?

On the day of the event, runners and volunteers can either take public transportation or park downtown.

Event leaders suggest taking public transportation, but parking options are still available. Keep in mind streets in the surrounding areas will be closed on race day.

For a full list of street closures, see here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Race day details

When you arrive downtown, check your gear and heading to your start corral. Participants are assigned to one of the eight different start corrals and one gear check location. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with Wave 1.

Wondering where you start corral and gear-checking location will be? See below.

Participants in the elite corral will check their gear at the Deloitte Elite Club Competition Tent and start at 8:30 a.m.

Participants in Wave 1 — those assigned to start corrals A, B, C and D — will check their gear at Red Gear Check and start at 8:30 a.m

Participants in Wave 2 — those assigned to start corrals E, F, G and H — will check their gear at Blue Gear Check and start at 9 a.m.

Participants in the two mile walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Start corrals are decided based on the participant's expected finish time. Log in to your participant account to see your start corral assignment.

You can request to run in the same corral as a friend, family member or teammate by logging the same race finish time on your profiles

For more event questions, visit the Shamrock Shuffle website.