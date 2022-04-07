What to Eat at Wrigley Field on Opening Day

MLB Opening Day 2022 is here, and so is the Chicago Cubs home opener.

If you're headed to Wrigley Field Thursday for the 1:20 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Brewers, make sure to bring a raincoat (showers are in the forecast), your credit or debit card (the stadium is cashless) —and your appetite.

Here's a look at some of the new ballpark food at the Friendly Confines this year.

New ballpark food and drinks for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field:

The Twisted Tater: Why eat plain old fries when you could eat a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip on the side?

Why eat plain old fries when you could eat a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip on the side? Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: The name says it all: a breaded chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, and bread and butter pickles

The name says it all: a breaded chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, and bread and butter pickles Smoked Brisket Sandwich: Smoked low and slow, this Lillie Q's beef brisket sandwich on a hoagie roll is dipped in barbecue au jus and topped with giardiniera

Smoked low and slow, this Lillie Q's beef brisket sandwich on a hoagie roll is dipped in barbecue au jus and topped with giardiniera Maxwell Street Style Pork Chop Sandwich: Giving hot dogs everywhere a run for the money: A seasoned pork cutlet with mustard, and caramelized onions

Giving hot dogs everywhere a run for the money: A seasoned pork cutlet with mustard, and caramelized onions Rotating taps: The craft beer and cocktail bar in section 132 will rotate taps featuring seasonal selections from Goose Island, Maplewood, Spiteful, Moody Tongue, BuckleDown, Revolution and Haymarket.

Of course, local favorites like Vienna Beef, Hot Doug's Home Run Inn Pizza and Garrett's Popcorn will still be available.

Play ball! And don't forget to grab some napkins.