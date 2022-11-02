What to Do With Pumpkins After Halloween: Chicago-Area Sites to Host Pumpkin Smash

Halloween is over — and your pumpkins are probably feeling it.

Jack-o-laterns that brought life to steps and porches will eventually wilt, begging the question: What should you do with your pumpkins?

Well, experts say throwing them out isn't the best course of action for the environment.

So, instead of trashing the orange orbs, try smashing them.

Pumpkin Smash is an annual effort to divert pumpkins from landfills. Communities provide locations where residents can drop off and break down pumpkins to be composted.

The event will kick off Saturday at sites across the state. Locations will collect pumpkins from 9 a.m. to noon, unless noted otherwise.

To find a Pumpkin Smash site in your area, click here.

Before the pumpkins can be composted, they need to be free of candles, stickers, glitter, yarn and synthetic decorations. Pumpkins coated with water-based paint will be accepted.

Pumpkin Smash is run by Scarce, an environmental non-profit organization. According to Pumpkin Smash's website, the event helped compost over 242 tons of pumpkins in 2021.