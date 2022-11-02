pumpkin recycling

What to Do With Pumpkins After Halloween: Chicago-Area Sites to Host Pumpkin Smash

Erik Jonsson/EyeEm

Halloween is over — and your pumpkins are probably feeling it.

Jack-o-laterns that brought life to steps and porches will eventually wilt, begging the question: What should you do with your pumpkins?

Well, experts say throwing them out isn't the best course of action for the environment.

So, instead of trashing the orange orbs, try smashing them.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Pumpkin Smash is an annual effort to divert pumpkins from landfills. Communities provide locations where residents can drop off and break down pumpkins to be composted.

The event will kick off Saturday at sites across the state. Locations will collect pumpkins from 9 a.m. to noon, unless noted otherwise.

To find a Pumpkin Smash site in your area, click here.

Local

Sean Casten vs Keith Pekau 39 mins ago

Pekau, Casten Draw National Attention in Tightly-Contested 6th Congressional District Race

Illinois Lottery 50 mins ago

$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold in Northwest Suburb

Before the pumpkins can be composted, they need to be free of candles, stickers, glitter, yarn and synthetic decorations. Pumpkins coated with water-based paint will be accepted.

Pumpkin Smash is run by Scarce, an environmental non-profit organization. According to Pumpkin Smash's website, the event helped compost over 242 tons of pumpkins in 2021.

This article tagged under:

pumpkin recyclingPumpkinpumpkin compostpumpkin disposalpumpkin recycling chicago area
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us