Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Barring the St. Patrick’s Day festivities that are scheduled city-wide, there’s still plenty to do in Chicago and surrounding areas.

Here are some activities you can spend your weekend checking out:

Ice skate for the last time

With an Arctic air mass swinging through the Chicago-area this weekend, use the weather reminiscent of winter to skate at Maggie Daley Park’s Skating Ribbon one last time before it closes for the season Sunday.

Skaters can glide through the winding rink while admiring its designs inspired by Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and "Starry Night" paintings and the city’s skyline.

Those who bring their own skates can use the rink for free. Skates can be rented for $20 plus tax.

Online reservations are encouraged.

Attend an orchid show

The Chicago Botanic Garden stows an indoor gallery with more than 10,000 orchid blooms for its annual show.

This year’s theme, “Untamed,” explores the free-flowing nature of plants as it showcases their vibrant growth on walls and columns.

General admission adults tickets can be purchased for $9. Children can enter for $6.

Visitors can attend between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibit will remain on display until March 27.

More information can be found here.

Watch the Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The Bulls take on the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Saturday at the United Center for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed night.

Led by a 36-point performance by DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls ended a five-game losing streak Wednesday against the Pistons.

Cleveland will match up with current eastern conference leader Maimi on Friday before heading to the United Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

See Bad Bunny perform

Bad Bunny will take the Allstate Arena stage at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

The Puerto Rican rapper is bringing the beats he wrote and recorded during quarantine to his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” tour stop in Rosemont.

With solo hits like “Estamos Bien” and "El Mundo es Mío," Bad Bunny also has released “Mia” with Drake and “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin.

Tickets are available here.

Experience “The Office” in real life

Dunder Mifflin Paper Company has opened a branch in Chicago — well, sort of.

A pop-up featuring 17 rooms spread across two floors recreates sets and presents original props from the show “The Office.”

Located on the Magnificent Mile, the interactive experience allows fans to visit Schrute Farms and wander around the Dunder Mifflin office.

Visitors can buy their own “World’s Best Boss” mug and other merchandise in the gift shop.

“The Office” experience will be open until March 27, with general admission tickets starting at $37.50.

Tickets are available here.