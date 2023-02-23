What to Do – and What Not to Do – If You're Still Without Power After Ice Storm in Chicago Area

As temperatures begin to drop once again after an ice storm affected many northern and western suburbs, thousands of Chicago-area residents remain without power into Thursday evening.

With some residents looking for ways to stay warm in their homes without power, the National Weather Service in Chicago has shared some tips on how to stay safe.

Identifying candles and space heaters as fire risks, the NWS advises that residents stay warm by bundling up, keeping doors closed and placing towels to cover cracks.

Additionally, residents with portable generators are asked to follow the instructions for each model, while generally keeping the generator 20 feet away from doors, windows and garages to avoid potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

If your power is out, be careful with alternative heat sources, practice portable generator safety, and check in with neighbors to ensure that everyone stays safe. https://t.co/Ap7ZpkRMoG#ILwx pic.twitter.com/GdBqzg7efm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2023

As for other ways to stay warm in the home, closing blinds and curtains can help retain some additional heat, with layers of lightweight, loose-fitting warm clothing recommended.

Eating and drinking is also recommended as food can help provide the body energy to help stay warm, although avoiding caffeine and alcohol is advised.

With an increasing number of power outages due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines across far northern Illinois and temperatures hovering right around freezing, here are some considerations to help keep your home warm until the power is restored. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/9PkvilNh8s — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2023

After a gusty Thursday, winds and temperatures are both expected to decline on Friday, with forecasted highs in the upper 20s with winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.