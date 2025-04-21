Iconic fast food chain Portillo's has officially joined the breakfast game, with new menu items released last week.

Five Portillo's locations in the Chicago area are set to offer a new breakfast menu under a pilot program that will bring breakfast sandwiches, chocolate cake donuts and more.

But what time can customers get their hands on these items?

While some chains offer breakfast all day, Portillo's has specific hours for their new menu.

According to the restaurant, breakfast is served between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. every day.

The pilot program offers new food at only five locations, including:

Chicago, Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

The breakfast menu features a variety of items, from sweet to savory. Here are the new items:

Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread.

– A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread. Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread.

– A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread. Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant.

– A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant. Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.

– Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting. Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast.

– A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast. Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go

– Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.

– A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day. Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo.

– Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream.

– Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream. Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.

– A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream. Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.

– Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite. Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.

Items are available via both drive-thru and dine-in.