What time is the SNL 50th anniversary show and red carpet special?

Note: Sunday night's broadcast of NBC 5 News will air at 10:15 p.m., following the conclusion of the Saturday Night Live 50-year anniversary special.

The stars will be out Sunday for the SNL 50th anniversary show, which will air live from the iconic Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

The show is going to be a star-studded affair, bringing back many of “Saturday Night Live’s” most legendary cast members and a large number of celebrity cameos.

The special will also cap off a weekend full of looks back at the show’s illustrious run, including an airing of the first-ever episode on Saturday and a massive concert on Friday that included performances from Cher, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga and Jack White, among others.

Here’s what you’ll need to know about the SNL special Sunday.

What time will the red carpet festivities get underway?

According to NBC, the “SNL 50: The Red Carpet” special will air beginning at 6 p.m., with celebrity arrivals and a host of other features.

When does the show itself start?

The 50th anniversary special will kick off at 7 p.m. Central time, and is expected to run at just over three hours long.

Where will the “SNL” 50th anniversary special air?

The special will air on NBC and Peacock.

Who will be attending the event?

Promotional materials for the event have included original cast members Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, though Dan Aykroyd has said he will not be attending the star-studded event.

Former cast members Fred Armisen, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg and Eddie Murphy are all expected to make appearances during the show.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus and Paul McCartney are all expected to make appearances as well.