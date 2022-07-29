What Time Is the Mega Millions Drawing? Here's When the Jackpot Worth $1.28B Will be Called

A $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, and one player could win it all soon.

The jackpot's sum — which has a cash option of an estimated $747.2 million — has snowballed since its start in April and now stands as the second-most highest game prize ever, while also ranking as the third-most highest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Friday, but if no winner is called, the game will roll over to Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the drawing:

How Do You Win?

Players in the Mega Millions can either have five numbers randomly generated for them, or they can pick their own five numbers between 1-and-70, as well as a sixth number, a “Mega Ball.”

If a player matches all five of their numbers and the “Mega Ball,” then they would walk away with the jackpot in the drawing.

Of course, the jackpot isn’t the only prize available in the game.

If a player matches all five numbers, but not the “Mega Ball,” then they would win $1 million, according to officials.

Matching four numbers plus the “Mega Ball” would net the player $10,000. Matching four numbers without the “Mega Ball” would earn the player a $500 prize.

Matching three numbers and the “Mega Ball” is worth $200.

Matching three numbers, or matching two numbers and the “Mega Ball,” will win a player $10.

Matching one number and the “Mega Ball” is worth $4, and matching the “Mega Ball” is worth a $2 prize.

Players in Illinois also have the option of adding a $1 “Megaplier” to their $2 ticket. That would double the value of any non-jackpot prize, including matching the five numbers in the drawing.

What Are the Odds of Winning?

According to officials, the odds of matching all five numbers and the "Mega Ball" number are 1-in-303 million.

By comparison, some estimates hold that you have a 1-in-9 million chance of being struck by lightning on two separate occasions.

Where Does This Jackpot Rank Among the Largest of All-Time?

The giant $1.28 billion jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

The only prizes that were larger were all worth at least $1 billion, including the all-time record jackpot of nearly $1.6 billion in a Jan. 2016 Powerball drawing.

The Mega Millions drawings in Oct. 2018 ($1.5 billion) and Jan. 2021 ($1 billion) are the only other two jackpots to exceed hit the $1 billion mark.

How Can I Buy Tickets?

Tickets cost $2, and can be purchased at thousands of retailers throughout Illinois and Indiana.

Locally, the Illinois Lottery website and app also allows players to purchase tickets online.

What If No One Wins?

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.