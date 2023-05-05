What Time is the 149th Annual Kentucky Derby?

The 149th annual Kentucky Derby is slated to take place on Saturday, with coverage all day long on NBC and Peacock.

Tomorrow, 19 of the world’s fastest horses will gallop across the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville with a garland of roses and the title of Kentucky Derby champion up for grabs.

While the derby's main event is a 1.25 mile race that typically lasts around two minutes, 14 races will take place throughout the day.

The first race on Saturday is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with the main event scheduled to begin at approximately 5:57 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Coverage on Derby Day will begin on NBC at 11 a.m. local time, with coverage of the early races leading into the main event Saturday evening.

Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The full schedule for Saturday's events at Churchill Downs can be found here.