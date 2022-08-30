What time is Rafael Nadal playing tonight? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 U.S. Open is underway and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal officially begins his bid for a fifth title on Tuesday night.

This is Nadal’s first U.S. Open in three years and he is going head to head with one of Australia’s finest.

No. 2 seed Nadal will face the world No. 198 Rinky Hijikata at 7 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first round of the tournament. He last played at the USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center in 2019, when he secured his fourth U.S. Open title.

You can watch Nadal battle Hijikata on ESPN, WatchESPN and fuboTV (free trial).

The 36-year-old Nadal was ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks and finished as year-end No. 1 five times throughout his career. He has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, which is an all-time record, including a record 14 French Open titles. Nadal has clinched 92 ATP singles titles and is one of only two men to achieve the Career Golden Slam in singles.

Hijikata is a Japanese-Australian tennis player who made his ATP main draw debut at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1. The 21-year-old athlete took on world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is Los Cabos in August and is currently ranked at No. 198.