What Time is Monday Night's Record $1.9B Powerball Drawing? Here's How to Watch Live

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an unprecedented $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing after yet another week in which no ticket matched all six winning numbers.

Shy of $2 billion, the jackpot surpassed the previous high of $1.586 billion, which was won by three players in 2015.

While the odds are incredibly slim, if you're wanting to try your luck, this is your opportunity. Tickets are available for $2 each at participating retailers that sell Illinois Lottery tickets.

As usual, the drawing will air promptly at 9:59 p.m. CST, so make sure to have your tickets ready. Ticket sales may stop a few hours prior to the drawing, so you'll want to purchase tickets sooner than later.

While thinking of all the possibilities nearly $2 billion may bring is exciting, you won't want to get your hopes up. The chance of winning it all is 1 in 292 million, and no one has matched all six balls in three months.

While the drawing is typically livestreamed on the Powerball website, as of Monday afternoon, the specific page where you can typically watch the drawing live was listed as "not found."

However, there are still places offering the drawing online. Livestreams are provided through multiple state lottery websites, including the Florida Lottery and the Mississippi Lottery.

During a Powerball drawing, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, along one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers.

Most people who win a jackpot take the cash option, which in this case would be $929.1 million. But it's not the only choice.

Under the annuity option, the winner would receive an immediate payment and then 29 following annual payments, with the amount raising by 5% each year.