What time does Illinois basketball play? How to watch the Illini in March Madness

The first full day of the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, known by many as "March Madness" is officially in the books, though the Illinois Fighting Illini are still waiting their turn.

On the heels of an up-and-down season that began with championship expectations, the Illini enter March Madness as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.

Friday evening, the Illini will take on the Xavier Musketeers for their bid at the Round of 32, with Illinois hoping to build off of a run to the Elite Eight in 2024.

The two teams are slated to tip off from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 8:45 p.m. on CBS, which should provide a friendly atmosphere to the Illini, who have a significant alum base in Chicago.

Though the game marks the opening tournament matchup for the Illini, Xavier previously defeated Texas in the "First Four" round to qualify for the Round of 64.

The winner of the Illinois-Xavier tilt will take on the winner of Kentucky vs. Troy, which tips off on CBS at 6:10 p.m., directly before the Illinois game.