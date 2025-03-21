Illinois Basketball

What time does Illinois basketball play? How to watch the Illini in March Madness

Illinois will tip off against Xavier for a bid in the Round of 32 on CBS at 8:45 p.m.

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 25: Kasparas Jakucionis #32 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives to the basket against Carter Kingsbury #14 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center on February 25, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The first full day of the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, known by many as "March Madness" is officially in the books, though the Illinois Fighting Illini are still waiting their turn.

On the heels of an up-and-down season that began with championship expectations, the Illini enter March Madness as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Friday evening, the Illini will take on the Xavier Musketeers for their bid at the Round of 32, with Illinois hoping to build off of a run to the Elite Eight in 2024.

The two teams are slated to tip off from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 8:45 p.m. on CBS, which should provide a friendly atmosphere to the Illini, who have a significant alum base in Chicago.

Though the game marks the opening tournament matchup for the Illini, Xavier previously defeated Texas in the "First Four" round to qualify for the Round of 64.

The winner of the Illinois-Xavier tilt will take on the winner of Kentucky vs. Troy, which tips off on CBS at 6:10 p.m., directly before the Illinois game.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Basketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us