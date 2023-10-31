Halloween 2023 is officially here -- but it will be a cold one.

"Maybe have that long underwear ready to go underneath those costumes if you're going trick-or-treating," NBC 5 Meteolrogist Pete Sack said.

Tuesday's Chicago forecast calls for waves of gusty snow showers and squalls in both the morning and afternoon, potentially snarling commutes and trick-or-treat routes. Additionally, cold temperatures in the 30s, wind chill values in the 20s and gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour in some parts will make the holiday an extra spooky one.

But that won't stop many Halloween lovers from braving the cold to collect candy.

Here's a breakdown from Chicago to up to 50 area suburbs:

Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.

Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

Champaign: 6 to 8 p.m.

Chicago: See Below

Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (On Sunday, Oct. 29)

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chicago’s trick-or-treat times are more subjective, but Halloweek is also back this year with a variety of events for residents of all ages to enjoy.

A full schedule and map of events can be viewed here. Events include a variety of community movie screenings, neighborhood walks and crafts events for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The City of Chicago encourages those planning to engage in Halloween events to get the latest vaccination and maintain hygiene by frequently washing your hands. Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not be handing out candy or participating in social events. The city also advises those who feel sick or plan on being in crowded indoor settings to wear a mask.