What time can kids across the Chicago area begin their door-to-door quest for candy as Halloween trick-or-treating begins Tuesday?

As kids and parents across the area prepare to hit the sidewalks in hopes of filling bags with candy for the spooky holiday, it's important to check the start times for your area.

This year, Halloween is on Tuesday, and communities across the Chicago area have designated trick-or-treating times.

Here's a breakdown from Chicago to up to 50 area suburbs:

Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.

Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

Champaign: 6 to 8 p.m.

Chicago: See Below

Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (On Sunday, Oct. 29)

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chicago’s trick-or-treat times are more subjective, but Halloweek is also back this year with a variety of events for residents of all ages to enjoy.

A full schedule and map of events can be viewed here. Events include a variety of community movie screenings, neighborhood walks and crafts events for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The City of Chicago encourages those planning to engage in Halloween events to get the latest vaccination and maintain hygiene by frequently washing your hands. Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not be handing out candy or participating in social events. The city also advises those who feel sick or plan on being in crowded indoor settings to wear a mask.