What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around.

While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let employees enjoy time off and prevent overcrowding in light of the pandemic. So, as soon as Friday rolls around, shoppers will be able to get their hands on a series of specials and discounts.

Here's a list of upcoming hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:

Best Buy

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Nordstrom Rack

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.