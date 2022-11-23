What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around.
While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let employees enjoy time off and prevent overcrowding in light of the pandemic. So, as soon as Friday rolls around, shoppers will be able to get their hands on a series of specials and discounts.
Here's a list of upcoming hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
IKEA
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Macy's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Nordstrom
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here
Nordstrom Rack
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here
Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fox Valley Mall: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Gurnee Mills: Gurnee
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Water Tower Place: Chicago
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Old Orchard Mall: Skokie
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Orland Square Mall: Orland Park
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorktown Mall: Lombard
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.