black friday

What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls

While most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will open at special hours the following day with a series of specials

Car in Euless store
Leslie - NBC 5 Viewer

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around.

While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let employees enjoy time off and prevent overcrowding in light of the pandemic. So, as soon as Friday rolls around, shoppers will be able to get their hands on a series of specials and discounts.

Here's a list of upcoming hours for stores and malls in the Chicago area:

Best Buy

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Nordstrom Rack

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary; check local stores here

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

holiday shopping Nov 15

What Makes a Black Friday Deal Worth It?

RSV 52 mins ago

What is RSV? Here's What to Know as Cases Surge in Chicago Area

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article tagged under:

black fridayThanksgivingBlack Friday shoppingChicago stores
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us