What time do the Oscars start, who is hosting, and who is nominated?

The 97th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday night, with films like “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked” hoping to clean up at the annual show.

“Emilia Pérez” led the way with 13 nominations, with “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” each picking up 10 nominations.

When will the award show start? Who’s hosting the event? Which films are nominated? Here are all the answers you’ll need before celebrities hit the red carpet.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosted four Academy Awards ceremonies in an eight-year span, breaking out a tuxedo to host in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024, but this year another late-night icon will take over duties.

Conan O’Brien, famed for his lengthy television hosting runs on NBC and TBS, will host the Oscars for the first time on Sunday night. O’Brien is no stranger to hosting duties, serving as the emcee for the Primetime Emmys in 2002 and 2006, but this is his first time hosting the Oscars ceremony.

Former late night talk-show host and current podcaster Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Academy Awards.

What time does the Oscars telecast start?

The Oscars red carpet show will get underway at 3 p.m. Central time on E!, with ABC kicking off its red carpet show at 5:30 p.m. That coverage will also stream live on Hulu.

The Oscars’ telecast begins at 6 p.m., and will air on ABC. The event will also stream on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, among others.

What films are nominated?

“Emilia Pérez” set a record for nominations for a foreign language film with 13, including nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Wicked” saw Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande pick up acting nominations, as well as Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Both Erivo and Grande are expected to perform at the Oscars on Sunday night.

“The Brutalist” racked up 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Supporting Actress for Felicity Jones and Best Supporting Actor for Guy Pearce. Brady Corbet also picked up a nomination for Best Director.

Other nominated films include “Conclave,” “A Complete Unknown” and “Anora.”

A full list of nominees can be found here.

Ariana Grande is officially an Oscar-nominated actress! “Emilia Perez” dominated with most nominations, 13 in total, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director,” with Zoe Saldaña being nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” while costar Karla Sofía Gascón is up for “Best Actress.” However, Selena Gomez, who also starred in the movie, was not included in the nominations.

Who are some of the presenters?

Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Wilem Dafoe, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg and Scarlett Johansson are all expected to present awards during the ceremony.

According to NBC News, all four of last year’s acting award winners will also present. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. picked up Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor wins for their roles in “Oppenheimer,” while Emma Stone captured Best Actress for “Poor Things” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers.”

More presenters can be found here.