What time do polls open in Illinois? Last-minute voter guide for big elections in Chicago suburbs

It's Election Day in multiple Chicago suburbs, with major races in some parts of mayor, village president, plus ballot questions -- also known as referendums -- where results could have big impacts on how local government operates.

Illinois isn't the only state with municipal elections Tuesday. In Wisconsin, control of the state’s Supreme Court is at stake, and voters will face a question of whether to amend the state constitution to require photo ID to cast a ballot in upcoming elections.

As Election Day gets underway, here's a last-minute voters guide to help you prepare.

What time do polls open in Illinois?

Polls on Election Day in Illinois will open at 6 a.m. They will remain open until 7 p.m.

Suburban races to watch: Aurora, Dolton, Waukegan and more

Several suburbs and villages will hold key government elections Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of the big ones to watch.

Aurora Mayor

Voters in Aurora, Illinois’ second-largest city, will decide their mayoral election on April 1, with Mayor Richard Irvin taking on Alderperson-at-Large John Laesch.

Irvin, who launched a failed bid for Illinois governor in 2022, is seeking a third term in office as mayor, and has been endorsed by the Daily Herald and several unions.

Laesch has been critical of Irvin’s efforts to dedicate millions of dollars to moving Hollywood Casino, and has also pledged to support efforts to improve access to public broadband internet and to institute campaign finance reform, according to his website.

Dolton Mayor

Dolton Trustee Jason House won the Democratic primary in the village in February, defeating incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard. He has pledged to implement new standards of transparency and integrity in the village if elected, according to his website.

He will run against Casundra Hopson-Jordan, who has also pledged to provide fresh perspectives after the controversial term of Henyard.

“We just need a change in leadership that’s going to bring the morale back, that’s going to build this community back up, make it a place that’s happy for the people to live at,” she told NBC Chicago’s Regina Waldroup.

Evanston Mayor

Daniel Biss is running for election to a second term in office, pledging to continue work on what he calls his “progressive agenda” that includes action on affordable housing measures, climate action and more, according to his website.

Jeff Boarini retired from a career in corporate media production and consulting, and has pledged to increase transparency in Evanston government, along with emphasizing policies to increase affordability by reducing taxes and increasing efficiency, according to his website.

Orland Park President

Incumbent Keith Pekau is running for his third term in office, pledging to continue attracting jobs and to prioritize infrastructure improvements and improved public safety without resorting to raising property taxes, according to his website.

Jim Dodge is opposing him, and has picked up several labor union endorsements and the backing of the Chicago Tribune’s editorial board. Dodge served in the Illinois National Guard and served in municipal government for decades, and has also pledged to cut taxes. He previously ran for Illinois treasurer in 2018.

Plainfield President

Incumbent President John Argoudelis is facing three challengers in this year’s election, with Kevin Calkins, Margie Bonuchi and Cally Larson all on the ballot.

Calkins is a former village trustee and pilot for American Airlines. Bonuchi is currently serving on the village board as a trustee, as is Larson.

Thornton Township Supervisor

State Sen. Napoleon Harris was named the Democratic Party’s nominee for township supervisor over Henyard, and will face opposition from Reform Party candidate Chris Clark and independent Nate Fields Jr. in the consolidated election.

Waukegan Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Ann Taylor is running for another term in office, and she is opposed by former Mayor Sam Cunningham, running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican Harold Beadling is also on the ballot, along with independent candidate Keith Turner.

Ballot questions and referendums to know

Dozens of suburban communities will face bond issues and tax questions on their ballots, according to the state of Illinois.

Kane County voters will be asked whether to raise their sales tax by .75%.

Some communities, including Bensenville, Maywood and Oglesby, will be asked whether to retain their current systems of municipal government.

River Forest voters will be asked whether to impose term limits on elected officials.

Here's a breakdown of some of the big ballot question appearing on suburban ballots this Election Day, and how to find more information.

When is the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election?

The election for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat takes place Tuesday, April 1, and the race -- with nearly $100 million in campaign spending -- has been drawing national attention.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a top Trump adviser, held a rally in Green Bay on Sunday night to push for the election of Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County judge and former Republican attorney general. He faces Democratic candidate Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge and former attorney who fought for abortion rights and to protect union power.

Liberals currently hold a 4-3 advantage on the court, but the retirement of a liberal justice this year put the ideological balance in play. The court in battleground Wisconsin is expected to rule on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power and voting regulations in the coming years.

In recent weeks, the race has turned fierce, sparking legal questions about voter enticement and election law after Elon Musk gave $1 million checks to certain voters as Election Day approached.

Wisconsin Voter ID Amendment

Wisconsin voters will also face a question about whether to amend the state’s constitution to include requirements for photo ID to cast ballots in elections.

Supporters of the measure cite the need for stronger policies related to using voter ID in elections, while critics point to measures already on the books, while also arguing that such requirements would be harder to remove or alter if they were enshrined in the constitution.

How to get results

For local races, you can keep track of results here.

For the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election, NBC News and NBC Chicago will providing results Tuesday evening.