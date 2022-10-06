Hundreds of fans, some of whom had been camping for hours outside the United Center, were left disappointed Thursday when the first of six Harry Styles concerts was postponed "out of an abundance of caution." But for those with tickets to the show, what can they do?

Here's what we know so far.

When was the concert rescheduled to?

The Thursday concert was postponed to Monday, Oct. 6.

What happens to the tickets from Thursday's show?

The United Center said all purchased Thursday tickets will be honored on Monday. Ticketmaster was expected to send an email directly to ticketholders.

What if you can't attend the Monday concert?

Ticketmaster said in an email to fans that they have until 4 p.m. Monday to choose a refund option if they can't attend the new date.

This only applies for fans who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster, however.

Why was the concert postponed?

The venue said the concert was canceled "due to band/crew illness," but provided little details on who was sick or with what.

Fans had been camping outside the United Center for hours Thursday hoping to secure the best spots for the pop icon's show, the first of six slated to take place in Chicago this month.

Are any other Chicago shows affected?

The United Center said "all additional show dates will play as scheduled."

The remaining Chicago dates are Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15. Originally, Styles was scheduled for just five shows in Chicago before later adding the Oct. 15 date following the tour's initial announcement.