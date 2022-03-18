Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

What Streets Will be Closed in Chicago For the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Here's a List

As runners hit the road, a number of streets will be restricted from 8 to 11:15 a.m. this Sunday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

GETTY IMAGES

Chicago is issuing a number of street closures and parking restrictions Sunday to pave the way for the thousands of runners who will take over the city for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle this weekend.

The street closures will be in effect from 8 to 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Parking also will be prohibited on streets along the race route beginning 6 a.m.

Closed areas will include:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive

Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard from Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Closures will be lifted following a rolling pattern; so, as the last participants pass through the area, the streets will reopen for traffic as soon as possible. 

With three races scheduled throughout the weekend, there also will be limited vehicle access through Grant Park from 6 a.m. March 19 to 3 p.m. March 20. 

