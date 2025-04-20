Sunday marks the celebration of Easter for Western Christianity, and while many retailers will be closed for the holiday, several are keeping their doors open.

Here's a list of stores that plan to stay open over the holiday:

American Eagle (vary by location)

Apple (vary by location)

Athleta (vary by location)

Banana Republic (vary by location)

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS (vary by location)

Dollar General

Gap (vary by location)

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco (vary by location)

Mariano's (vary by location)

Menards

Old Navy (vary by location)

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Rite Aid (pharmacies closed)

Sephora (vary by location)

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods (vary by location)

Some store operations may vary based on location. Customers can call locations to confirm independent store hours.