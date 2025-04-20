Sunday marks the celebration of Easter for Western Christianity, and while many retailers will be closed for the holiday, several are keeping their doors open.
Here's a list of stores that plan to stay open over the holiday:
- American Eagle (vary by location)
- Apple (vary by location)
- Athleta (vary by location)
- Banana Republic (vary by location)
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- CVS (vary by location)
- Dollar General
- Gap (vary by location)
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Jewel-Osco (vary by location)
- Mariano's (vary by location)
- Menards
- Old Navy (vary by location)
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Rite Aid (pharmacies closed)
- Sephora (vary by location)
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods (vary by location)
Some store operations may vary based on location. Customers can call locations to confirm independent store hours.
