What Stores Are Open on Easter Sunday? Here's a Look at Popular Chicago-Area Spots

Need to make a last-minute run for some Easter candy Sunday morning?

Some major Chicago-area retailers have announced they'll be open on Easter Sunday, while others are closing their doors to observe the Christian holiday.

While a number of stores may be operating throughout the holiday, opening and closing hours could differ depending on location.

Here's a list detailing the status of over 20 stores in the Chicago area:

Open:

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

Jewel Osco

Mariano’s

Trader Joe’s

Whole Foods Market

Walmart

Walgreens

Closed: