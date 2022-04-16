Easter

What Stores Are Open on Easter Sunday? Here's a Look at Popular Chicago-Area Spots

Walmart, Mariano's and more retailers will remain open Easter Sunday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Need to make a last-minute run for some Easter candy Sunday morning?

Some major Chicago-area retailers have announced they'll be open on Easter Sunday, while others are closing their doors to observe the Christian holiday.

While a number of stores may be operating throughout the holiday, opening and closing hours could differ depending on location.

Here's a list detailing the status of over 20 stores in the Chicago area:

Open:

  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree 
  • Home Depot
  • Jewel Osco
  • Mariano’s
  • Trader Joe’s 
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens

Closed:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Aldi
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Five Below
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy’s
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target 

