What Stores Are Open on Easter Sunday? Here's a Look at Popular Chicago-Area Spots

Need to make a last-minute run for some Easter candy Sunday morning?
Some major Chicago-area retailers have announced they'll be open on Easter Sunday, while others are closing their doors to observe the Christian holiday.
While a number of stores may be operating throughout the holiday, opening and closing hours could differ depending on location.
Here's a list detailing the status of over 20 stores in the Chicago area:
Open:
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Home Depot
- Jewel Osco
- Mariano’s
- Trader Joe’s
- Whole Foods Market
- Walmart
- Walgreens
Closed:
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Burlington
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy’s
- Sam’s Club
- Target