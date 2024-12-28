What stores are open for New Year's Day? Here's a look as the holiday nears

Though Christmas has come and gone, planning for New Year's celebrations are well underway, and some may be wondering what stores are open for any last-minute errands on New Year's Day.

New Year's Day is observed as a federal holiday, meaning it's a day off work for government employees, with banks closed and mail delivery unavailable for the day.

The same can't be said for grocery stores, with each chain having their own hours and determining whether stores open or not on the holiday.

Shoppers accustomed to Aldi, Costco and Trader Joe's will have to go elsewhere for any last-minute errands on New Year's Day however, with all stores in those chains closing in observance of the holiday.

On the other hand, Walmart, Mariano's, Target and Jewel-Osco stores will operate with normal hours on New Year's Day, leaving plenty of options for groceries for those planning a family gathering.

Walmart, Target and Mariano's locations will operate with normal hours on New Year's Eve as well, while Jewel-Osco stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Aldi, Costco and Trader Joe's will be open with modified holiday hours on New Year's Eve, with most locations scheduled to close at 5 p.m., though shoppers are encouraged to check with their local location for more information.

According to Whole Foods Market's website, most stores are open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though customers are encouraged to check with their local location for specific hours.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will likely be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as well, though customers are encouraged to check with their nearby store for business hours.